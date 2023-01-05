Claiming the Congress and Communists cease to exist in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that in the 2023 assembly election, BJP will form government again with a full majority.

Shah who was supposed to arrive here in Tripura yesterday, arrived this morning.

The union minister has flagged off two ‘Rath Yatra’ and 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' as part of BJP’s poll campaign.

The first flag-off ceremony was held at Dharmanagar in the North district where the Union Home Minister said, “I want to apologize for my late arrival because of bad weather conditions I was late by one hour. When I was enroute to the venue from the helipad, have seen huge crowd and witnessed love which indicates that in the upcoming election, BJP will form government again in Tripura”.



He said, “I congratulate the Tripura BJP Unit for here commences a significant Yatra- a Yatra, which is named neither the 'Vijay Yatra' nor 'Sankalp Yatra', but the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'! As per our resolve, we have finally relieved Tripura from the misrule of Communists”.



He said when in 2018 for the first time Shah arrived in Tripura to address a gathering where 11 persons were present, has decided to give freedom to people from CPIM’s misrule and to oust the rule of communist. And finally people of Tripura formed BJP government.



“I have never seen anywhere that a party which had no MLA has formed government with full majority. This rally will continue 8 days, will travel more than 1000 km and will cover 200 public meeting, more than 50 road shows”, he said.



Shah further said that the 2018 election was to free Tripura from the misrule of the Communists. Communists ruled here for almost 3 decades, but the problems of Tripura were not resolved.

“Starting from ration, water, employment you need to go to CPIM’s cadre. Now nowhere you will find the misrule. We must make Tripura where every youth get job, women can live with safety and protected, and all tribal can enjoy their rights. In last five years the double engine government has provided rights, development, beliefs and good governance in place of darkness, destruction, dispute and misgovernance”, Shah said.



He said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, both of our leaders Biplab Deb and Manik Saha, we have fulfilled all four promises of Railway, Internet, Highways, and Airways.”



He however claimed that the state which was once known for drug trafficking, violence, intrusion and massive anti-national is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, and achievements.

“Congress and Communists can never do good for the state. Congress finished the country and communists finished this world. For the betterment of Tripura under the leadership of Modi again BJP will form the government in full majority. ‘Tripuray abar Bhajpa Sarkar”, he added.