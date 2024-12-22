Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an important meeting with BJP Janjati leaders today in Agartala, focusing on a series of key developmental issues, including the push for the 125th Amendment Bill.

The meeting was attended by BJP's Janajati MLAs, District Council members, and senior party leaders, with the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

According to BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, a comprehensive discussion was held under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The primary topics of conversation included the ongoing development initiatives in the region, as well as the critical 125th Amendment Bill, which aims to strengthen the constitutional rights of tribal communities”, he said.

He said that the during the meeting Home Minister Shah have stressed on the work of upliftment and development of the indigenous people.

“The meeting highlighted the central government's commitment to addressing the needs of the indigenous population and ensuring equitable development across the state”, he said.





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