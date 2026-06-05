Amit Shah lays foundation stone for major heritage hotel project in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 5 laid the foundation stone for a major heritage hotel project at Kunjaban in Agartala, marking a significant milestone in Tripura's tourism development journey.

The project involves the transformation of the historic Pushpabanta Palace into a world-class heritage hospitality destination. The palace, a symbol of Tripura's royal heritage, will be redeveloped as a luxury hotel under the management of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hospitality arm of the Tata Group.

The heritage hotel project is expected to boost tourism, preserve the architectural significance of the palace, and create new employment opportunities in the state.

During his two-day visit to Tripura, Shah is also scheduled to inspect the India-Bangladesh border and chair a high-level security review meeting focusing on border management, infiltration, human trafficking and smuggling-related issues.

Meanwhile, Shah's scheduled visit to the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district was cancelled due to inclement weather. According to officials, the Union Home Minister, who arrived in Agartala on the evening of June 4, was unable to travel to the temple after his helicopter could not take off because of adverse weather conditions. Officials confirmed that the visit to the revered shrine had to be called off due to the bad weather.