Amit Shah lays foundation stone for Taj Pushpabanta Palace Hotel in Agartala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 5 laid the foundation stone for the Taj Pushpabanta Palace Hotel at the historic Pushpabanta Palace premises in Agartala, marking a major step towards expanding Tripura’s tourism and hospitality infrastructure.

The ceremony, held at the Kunjan area of the former Governor's House complex, was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior government officials and representatives of the hospitality sector.

Shah participated in the traditional foundation-laying rituals and later unveiled the plaque for the project. A documentary showcasing the proposed hotel and its facilities was also screened during the programme.

The upcoming luxury property will feature 101 accommodation units, including 89 standard rooms, six executive rooms, five executive suites and a presidential villa. Plans for the hotel also include a banquet block, ballroom, conference and meeting facilities, restaurants and a swimming pool.

Officials said the project is expected to strengthen Tripura’s tourism ecosystem by attracting high-end travellers and improving hospitality infrastructure in the state.

At the event, Saha presented Shah with a replica of the Tripura Sundari Temple. Representatives of the Indian Hotels Company Limited, including CEO Puneet Chhatwal, were also present.