Amit Shah orders CCTV overhaul, land record audit along Tripura-Bangladesh border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the implementation of the Ministry of Home Affairs' CCTV surveillance model in Tripura on a pilot basis, alongside an upgrade of all Border Security Force (BSF) cameras and their integration with district administration networks.

The directives were issued during a review meeting on border management in Tripura held at Salbagan on June 5. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag and senior state and security officials, including District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all eight border districts.

Sharing an 856-km international border with Bangladesh, Tripura remains a key focus area for border security and anti-smuggling operations.

According to an official statement, Shah stressed that border security cannot be treated as an isolated responsibility of security forces alone and called for a comprehensive territorial defence framework involving civil administration, local representatives, technology and the BSF.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India is strengthening every border area, with border security as its highest priority,” Shah said.

He underscored the need for a “fully secure and foolproof border grid”, stating that fencing alone would not be sufficient. Shah said stronger coordination among District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, Patwaris, Sarpanches and security agencies was essential for effective border management.

The Home Minister also ordered the organisation of awareness and training camps for residents living in border areas to help tackle the threats posed by narcotics and arms trafficking. He directed that local police, BSF personnel and revenue officials participate in these programmes.

Calling for intensified action against cross-border crime, Shah instructed authorities to conduct frequent operations targeting drug and arms smuggling networks.

“Frequent operations against drug and arms trafficking are to be conducted, and the entire chain of contributors to drug trafficking is to be dealt with through a ruthless approach,” he said.

Shah further directed officials to strengthen monitoring of financial activities in border districts, including property transactions and the construction of large buildings. He asked for a review of land records covering the past five years along the international border to identify irregularities.

The Home Minister also called for the training of district collectors and GST officials and directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to conduct a survey on fake currency circulation, while stressing strict vigilance over financial transactions in border regions.

The meeting focused on enhancing coordination between the state government and security agencies to strengthen surveillance and overall border management along the Tripura-Bangladesh frontier.