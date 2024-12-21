Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that after the Bangladesh Enclaves Exchange, the goal of connecting the Northeast with the world will be achieved very soon.

He mentioned that this will strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the Northeast, and will also open up a global market for those investing here.

“For this, each state must strengthen its efforts. Government of India encourages all investors to invest in the Northeast”, he said.

Union Minister Shah said this while addressing the 72ndPlenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Agartala.

“Our North East is now on the path of development. The tribal & linguistic diversities of the NE, which were once considered a weakness, have been transformed into strengths by Modi Ji, giving new momentum to the development of the region. We have worked to restore peace in the Northeast in last 10 years. We have signed more than 20 agreements, and more than 9000 youths joined mainstream by laying arms and for the peace restored in Northeast”, he said.

He further informed that the Asthalaxmi Concept by PM Modi is accepted by entire nations andthe world.



Also Read: Tripura: 72nd NEC Plenary Session kicks off at Agartala



“Entire nation want people and states of Northeast to be wealthy. This region contributes in country’s development and progress. Whenever BJP comes into the centre we always prioritise Northeast. We have opened DoNER. There is a lot of potential in the North East. Today whatever you produce in the North East, the doors to the global market are open for it through the Chittagong port. Northeast India will become the gateway of economic development and will set new records. This region will not only become the gateway of India's development but will also become a bridge of trust for the entire country. Also, work is being done to make Northeast a major gateway for export”, he said.



Home Minister emphasized that it is time to change the culture and direction of the Northeast police and said that with peace prevailing in the region, the focus should now be on ensuring citizens receive their rightful entitlements.



“For this, a change is needed in the approach, training, and focus of the police in every state of the Northeast. He mentioned that the prerequisite for achieving this change is the complete implementation of these three new laws across all states in the region”, said Shah.

Shah urged all the governors present at the meeting to personally monitor this process, as it is crucial to establish the belief in the Northeast that citizens can obtain justice through filing an FIR.

He said that for four decades, the police forces in all the states of the Northeast were entirely focused on combating insurgency, and now that insurgency is no longer a major issue, the focus must shift to providing citizens with their rights.

He said that if this is achieved, the constitutional rights granted to citizens across the country will also be granted to the citizens of the Northeast.