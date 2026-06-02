Amit Shah set for two-day Tripura visit from June 4: CM Manik Saha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on June 4 and 5, during which he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Taj Pushpabanta Palace hotel and inspect border fencing along the Bangladesh frontier, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on June 2.

According to Saha, Shah will arrive in the state after attending the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Taj Pushpabanta Palace hotel on June 5. The project is being developed after the Tripura government signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, in March last year to convert the historic Pushpabanta Palace into a heritage five-star property.

Built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, the palace later served as the Governor’s House for several years and remains one of Tripura’s prominent heritage structures.

Shah is also expected to visit areas along the India-Bangladesh border in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts to assess the condition of the barbed-wire fencing.

The visit comes amid concerns over damage to sections of the border fence caused by heavy rainfall and prolonged exposure to extreme weather. The state government had earlier urged the Centre to undertake repair work along vulnerable stretches of the international boundary.

“After inspecting the border fencing, Shah will decide on the next course of action,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister added that the Union Home Minister has a broader plan for strengthening border management in West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, the three states that together share a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh.

The border inspection is expected to focus on infrastructure gaps and measures aimed at improving surveillance and security along the international boundary.