Amit Shah to inaugurate official language conference in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on February 20, to inaugurate a regional conference on official languages in Agartala.



The programme will be held at the Badharghat International Fair Ground in West Tripura district, where over 3,000 representatives from the eastern, north-eastern and northern regions of the country are expected to participate, officials said.



The conference aims to promote dialogue among people from different regions, facilitate exchange of experiences, and encourage wider dissemination of best practices related to the use and promotion of official languages.



According to Ansuli Arya, Secretary of the Official Language Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Members of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, Kriti Devi Debbarman and Rajib Bhattacharjee will also attend the event.



During the conference, the Home Minister will release a special North-East issue of the journal Rajbhasha Bharati, prepared for the occasion by the department. Two books — Indian Languages and Official Hindi – Classic Works and Amritvani – Inspiring Sanskrit Verses of Timeless Value, will also be unveiled.



As many as 80 awards will be presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to the promotion of official languages. Exhibition stalls showcasing innovations and activities related to official languages have also been set up at the venue.