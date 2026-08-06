Amit Shah to lead BJP-Tipra Motha talks before Tripura village polls

Tripura's political landscape could see a significant shift ahead of the Village Council elections, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to chair a meeting with BJP and Tipra Motha leaders in New Delhi on August 8 or 9 to discuss a possible electoral alliance and other poll-related issues.

The Village Council elections, conducted under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), are scheduled to be held in September after a gap of nearly nine years following a prolonged legal battle in the Supreme Court.

With the elections drawing closer, the BJP has stepped up its preparations by holding a core committee meeting at the party's central headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to BJP sources, this was the party's first high-level meeting dedicated to the upcoming Village Council elections.

"Preliminary talks were held on the elections," a senior BJP leader told India Today NE, adding that detailed discussions centred on "electoral strategy, organisational preparedness, and strengthening the party's presence in the tribal-dominated areas of Tripura."

The meeting, which lasted around one-and-a-half hours, was attended by B.L. Santosh, Sambit Patra, Rajdeep Roy, Manik Saha, Ratan Lal Nath, Bikash Debbarma, Abhishek Deb Roy, Biplab Kumar Deb, Rajib Bhattacharjee, Rebati Tripura, Pratima Bhoumik, along with the party's general secretaries and vice-presidents.

The leader said discussions focused on strengthening the booth-level organisation, finalising the campaign strategy, expanding outreach in tribal areas and ensuring the active participation of party workers. The meeting also reviewed the prevailing political situation and assessed possible electoral scenarios ahead of the polls.

Although the BJP and Tipra Motha have been alliance partners in the Tripura Assembly since 2023, a final decision on whether they will contest the Village Council elections together is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha leaders are also gathering in New Delhi for discussions. MLA Ranjit Debbarma reached the national capital on August 6, while party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma are expected to arrive on August 7.

A Tipra Motha insider told India Today NE over the phone that the BJP is expected to hold a second round of talks with the party's senior leadership on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Abhishek Deb Roy.

"Our meeting will be held on August 8 or 9. The date is yet to be finalised, as the meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah," a Tipra Motha leader said on condition of anonymity.

The leader added that the party has placed several demands before the BJP but declined to reveal details. "If our demands are met, we will consider an alliance with the BJP for contesting the Village Council elections," the leader said, adding that the remaining Tipra Motha leaders are expected to reach Delhi by Friday.