Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Tripura in May to examine the rehabilitation of Brus in the state.

Following the signing of a historic deal, 37,136 Brus who fled Mizoram due to ethnic hostilities in 1997 were rehabilitated in Tripura. So far, the majority of the refugees have been rehabilitated in 12 different sites.

"On May 8, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit two Bru rehabilitation areas in Karbook and Amarpur subdivisions of Gomti district to assess the situation on the ground." "We are preparing for the high-profile visit," said District Magistrate Govekar Mayur Ratilal to the media.

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In all, 439 Bru households were relocated to Amarpur's Paschim Kalajari, while 264 families were rehabilitated in Karbook's Silacherri. According to officials, the local administration has secured basic utilities such as drinking water, power, and healthcare at the two places.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Debasish Basu launched two health sub-centres in the districts. Officials stated that Chief Minister Manik Saha, who visited Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, is scheduled to visit Paschim Kalajari and Silacherri to review preparations for the visit.

