Ahead of TTAADC polls, Amit Shah likely to visit Tripura on February 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Tripura on February 20, ahead of the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), according to sources within the state BJP.

Highly placed party sources said the Union Home Minister is expected to undertake a one-day visit to the state, which is being viewed as politically significant in the run-up to the council polls.

“Although the final itinerary is yet to be officially communicated, we have learnt that Amit Shah will be arriving in Tripura on February 20,” a BJP source said.

During the visit, Shah is likely to attend a government programme highlighting key developmental initiatives undertaken by the Centre in Tripura. He is also expected to chair an important meeting with the BJP’s state leadership, where organisational matters and strategies for the upcoming TTAADC elections may be discussed.

The proposed visit is being seen as a major boost to the BJP’s campaign, particularly in tribal-dominated areas. Party leaders believe Shah’s presence will energise workers and strengthen outreach efforts ahead of the crucial polls.