Amit Shah visits BSF border outpost in Tripura, reviews security preparedness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 5, visited the Lankamura Border Outpost along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, where he reviewed security arrangements and interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the frontier.

Accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Shah inspected advanced weapons and surveillance equipment deployed by the BSF for border management and security operations.

BSF officials briefed the Home Minister on various arms and ammunition used by the force and highlighted their role in strengthening surveillance and enhancing security along the international border.

During the visit, Shah interacted with BSF jawans and shared high tea with them, appreciating their dedication and service in safeguarding the country's borders.

Marking World Environment Day, the Home Minister also participated in a plantation drive at the border outpost and planted an agarwood sapling.

The Lankamura Border Outpost is considered a strategically important location along the India-Bangladesh border. The visit highlighted the Centre's focus on strengthening border security, preventing illegal cross-border activities and ensuring stability in the region.