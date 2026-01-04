Anjel Chakma death: Tripura opposition seeks job for family member, flags police lapses

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, has urged the state government to pursue a government job for a member of the family of Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun in December.

After visiting the family at Machmara in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Sunday, Chaudhury criticised the Uttarakhand Police for what he called serious lapses in the initial handling of the case. He said the police first registered the offence under a less stringent section despite Anjel having suffered grievous stab injuries.

Anjel, a resident of Machmara, was stabbed on December 9 after he allegedly objected to a racial slur in Dehradun. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Chaudhury also referred to claims made by Anjel’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, that timely and proper medical treatment could have saved his son’s life. “The manner in which the case was handled, both by the police and at the hospital, raises serious questions,” he said.

Calling monetary compensation inadequate, the opposition leader appealed to the Tripura government to formally approach Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to secure a government job for one of Anjel’s family members. He noted that Anjel was pursuing an MBA in Dehradun and that his father, a serving BSF jawan, is due to retire next year.

“Money is not the price of Anjel Chakma’s life. A government job would provide long-term security to the family,” Chaudhury said.

Following the incident, the Uttarakhand government provided Rs 4.12 lakh as compensation, while the Tripura government extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh. The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) also handed over Rs 3 lakh to the family.