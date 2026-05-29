Anti-party social media posts will invite action irrespective of position: Tripura CM

Manik Saha on May 29 warned BJP leaders and workers against making anti-party comments on social media, saying strict action would be taken irrespective of a person’s position in the organisation.

The chief minister’s remarks came days after reports surfaced about an alleged meeting involving some party leaders, including a minister, purportedly aimed at removing him from the top post.

Addressing a felicitation programme for newly appointed state BJP president Abhishek Debroy at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, Saha said leaders or karyakartas making statements or posts against the party on social media would be treated as engaging in anti-party activities.

“Appropriate steps will be taken irrespective of their position,” he asserted.

Saha said irresponsible comments on social media create confusion among people and damage the party’s image.

“A BJP-led government is functioning properly in the state, but a section of people is hatching a conspiracy like injecting slow poison to weaken the organisation,” he said.

The chief minister also cautioned party workers against joining politics for financial gain instead of public service.

“Joining politics for financial gain is like a chronic disease that takes time to heal. In case of cancer, sometimes amputation is required before chemotherapy and radiotherapy. We will do it to strengthen discipline in the party,” he remarked.

Earlier, Debroy also urged party leaders not to use social media platforms to express resentment or disagreement over organisational matters.

“We have forums where views can be expressed. Irresponsible posts on social media will be viewed as anti-party activities,” he said.

He further claimed that the party has a mechanism to monitor activities on social media platforms.