Leader of the Opposition in Tripura, Jitendra Chaudhury, has condemned the alleged racial harassment and public humiliation of a youth from the state by social media influencer Amir Shokeen, demanding an unconditional apology and strict legal action by Delhi Police.

In a statement, Chaudhury called on Shokeen to apologise to the victim, the people of Tripura, the Tiprasa community and the people of the Northeast, asserting that the alleged incident could not be dismissed as “fun and games”.

Chaudhury said the alleged remarks and conduct had publicly insulted a fellow Indian citizen and humiliated the wider community and the Northeast.

“You owe the victim a sincere and unconditional apology,” Chaudhury said, also demanding an apology to the people of Tripura and the Tiprasa community over the alleged offensive remarks.

The opposition leader urged Delhi Police to initiate strict legal action against Shokeen, including arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.

Calling for measures to prevent similar incidents, Chaudhury said insults targeting people from Tripura and the Tiprasa community should not be tolerated.

The alleged incident has triggered reactions from political leaders and organisations in Tripura, with demands for accountability over the alleged racial harassment of a person from the Northeast.