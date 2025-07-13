'Aren’t we children of India?': Tipra Motha Chief demands voter survey in Tripura

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday informed that his party's MLA will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding that a door-to-door survey be included as part of the Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Pradyot’s statement came after the door-to-door survey conducted under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s voter list reportedly revealed that many people originally from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar are currently residing in the poll-bound state.

Reacting to the matter, Pradyot said that the same exercise should be conducted in Northeast India, especially in Tripura, and that the officers involved must include indigenous Tiprasa people or officers.

"I fail to understand why Bihar is important and the Northeast is not for the ECI. Aren’t we also children of India? Time for Tipra Motha MLAs to write to the EC to do the same here. I request all our northeastern brothers and sisters to put the same pressure on your regional parties to do the same!" said Pradyot.