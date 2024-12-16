The Indian Army, on December 16 commemorated the 53rd Vijay Diwas, marking India’s decisive victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War with a series of events at Agartala's iconic Albert Ekka War Memorial.

Tripura holds special significance in the success achieved by the Indian Army in the 1971 War.

The highlight of the occasion was a wreath-laying ceremony led by Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu. Joined by Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Red Shield Division and distinguished officials from the Indian Army, the ceremony served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our the soldiers.

Minister of Industries & Commerce, Santana Chakma also attended the event.

Adding to the festivities was a unique and challenging Cycling Expedition titled "Pedalling Patriots: II".

The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps from Dimapur on December 2, in the presence of Indian Army officials, veterans, veer naris, and NCC cadets.

The expedition team covered over 500 km through three states before reaching its final destination in Agartala, Tripura. Along the journey, the cyclists engaged with local communities, honouring veterans and veer naris while providing essential medical assistive devices like wheelchairs and walking sticks to those in need.

The evening celebration included a grand cultural program attended by Hon'ble Tourism & Transport minister Shri Shushanta Chowdhury, State Government officials, and Indian Army Officials at the Albert Ekka War Memorial.

The event showcased the indomitable spirit and eternal sacrifice of our soldiers, igniting a fervour of patriotism amongst the attendees.

The minister honoured veterans from Tripura who had participated in the 1971 operations and distributed prizes to children who excelled in various competitions held as part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations. His speech resonated with gratitude for the martyrs and highlighted the pivotal role played by the Indian Army in 1971.

The event concluded with a Barakhana with Ex-servicemen (ESMs) and troops from Agartala, reinforcing community bonds and appreciation.