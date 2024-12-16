Ashwani Kumar Sharma assumed charge as the Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, on December 16.

He was replaced by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, who relinquished his charge on his repatriation to Gujrat cadre.

Upon his arrival, Sharma was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at BSF Headquarters in Shalbagan of Agartala city.

In a solemn gesture, the newly appointed IG paid homage to BSF martyrs, honoring their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Following this, he engaged in discussions with senior officers to understand the operational landscape and challenges faced along the Tripura border.

Sharma also reviewed the present security scenario along the state's international border with Bangladesh, emphasising the importance of heightened vigilance and operational preparedness.

Tripura shares 856 Km long international boundary with Bangladesh.