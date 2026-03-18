Asian Development Bank team reviews urban and tourism projects in Tripura

A high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank is currently on a visit to Tripura to review progress under the Tripura Urban and Tourism Development Project (TUTDP), covering multiple towns and key tourism sites.

The delegation is led by Tomoo Ueda, Principal Urban Development Specialist, and includes officials such as Sorin Chung and Bhavesh Kumar, along with experts on social and environmental safeguards from ADB headquarters in Manila and its India Resident Mission.

During the visit, the team is assessing ongoing development works across 12 towns in the state and inspecting tourism infrastructure projects being implemented with ADB support. These initiatives are being executed by the Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority and the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd..

Mihir Kanti Gop, IAS, Commissioner of TUDA, said the projects are part of broader development efforts undertaken by the Urban Development Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The ADB delegation also held meetings with senior state officials, including Dr. Milind Ramteke, IAS, Secretary of the Urban Development Department, and Megha Jain, Director of Urban Development and Project Director. Representatives from the state government and project teams were present during the discussions.

Officials said the review focused on the progress of works related to water supply, roads, and drainage systems, as well as plans for extending development to eight additional towns. Tourism projects in selected locations were also part of the discussions.

The visit highlights ADB’s continued engagement with Tripura in strengthening urban infrastructure and promoting tourism, with an emphasis on inclusive growth and adherence to environmental and social safeguards.