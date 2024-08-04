The Chief Ministers of Assam and Uttar Pradesh are expected to arrive in the state on August 27 for the inauguration of the Shanti Kali Temple in Barkathal village, West Tripura.

Former MP Rebati Tripura confirmed the visit stating hat a review meeting was held today under the guidance of Padma Shri awardee Chittaranjan Maharaj. The meeting, which took place at the temple site, was attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma and Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The preparations for the inauguration were discussed, including the expected arrival of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Chittaranjan Maharaj had previously extended an invitation to Yogi Adityanath during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. While Assam CM Sarma's attendance is confirmed, the final confirmation from UP's Adityanath is still awaited.