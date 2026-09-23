Assam BJP leader Mriganka Deo Barman gets Tripura charge, Biplab Deb named MP Prabhari

The BJP has appointed Tripura MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as the party's new in-charge, or Prabhari, for Madhya Pradesh as part of a fresh organisational reshuffle announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Assam BJP leader Mriganka Deo Barman has been appointed the party's new Prabhari for Tripura.

According to the organisational appointments announced by the party, Deb, who is also a BJP national general secretary, will oversee the party's organisational affairs in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leader Rekha Verma has been appointed co-Prabhari for the state.

Barman will take charge of the BJP's organisational activities in Tripura as the party's new state in-charge.

The reshuffle covers several states, with the BJP assigning new responsibilities to Prabharis and co-Prabharis as part of its organisational structure.

Deb, a Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West, served as Tripura chief minister from 2018 to 2022 before being succeeded by Manik Saha. He was later appointed as a national general secretary of the BJP.

The latest appointments are expected to bring new organisational responsibilities for leaders in both Tripura and Madhya Pradesh as the party continues its state-level organisational work.