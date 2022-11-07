Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that he is confident enough that BJP will win 55 out of 60 seats in the Tripura Assembly election slated to be held in February 2023.

Assam CM Dr Sarma today officially started the poll campaign in Tripura with the inauguration of ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

“To make the country more powerful, it is necessary for BJP to win the election again. Last time in Tripura we won 44 seats and this time I believe we will win 55 seats out of 66 seats in the Assembly”, said the Chief Minister.

He further said that from today ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ has started but for him, the campaign of forming a BJP government again has started.

“Before the last election, there was unrest in the state. If you visit the state you will find offices of CPIM in each and every area. A fear psychosis was prevailing in the state. Everyone wanted freedom from CPIM rule as CPIM mean violence, unemployment, underdevelopment and a dark Tripura. With the blessing of Mata Tripura Sundari, the state reaches a new height. In Tripura, we have development and peace. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura and Northeast have reached a new height”, he said.

He claimed earlier people used to ask where Tripura and Assam is.

“Now nobody asks because of Prime Minister Modi as he continuously keeps visiting the North-eastern state”, said Sarma.

Lashing over the then left-front government, the Chief Minister said now Tripura has IIIT and Forensic University and in these five years, the government has done a lot.

“What CPIM has done? It was a syndicate raj. Now in Tripura there is a direction. When we started winning in the Northeast people sitting in Delhi said by accident we have won the election but then we again started winning the election in the Northeast. Northeast is a permanent address of the BJP. We have won Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh twice and this time again we will win Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. For more development we have to ensure BJP again that CPIM will never come again”, he added.

During the event, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, NE coordinator Sambit Patra and other leaders were present.