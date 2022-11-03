Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Tripura on November 7.

Party sources said that CM Sarma will participate in a series of meetings and would also hold meetings with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

It is to be mentioned here that on November 2, Section 144 has been imposed in and around the Bishalgarh area after a violent clash erupted between the ruling BJP and Congress in the Routhkhola area under the Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala district.

The clash started between both the party following a heated argument this afternoon when Congress workers were installing party flags, and festoons in front of their party office which will be inaugurated tomorrow.

The source further informed that all of a sudden a group of BJP workers came and started intimidating Congress party workers which turned violent however didn’t last long as Congress workers left the area after BJP workers overpowered them.

Later, the Congress party workers staged a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Congress alleged that BJP party workers under the leadership of Mandal president Sushanta Deb have unleashed an attack on the Congress party workers following which many of them were injured.

Tension escalated further as hundreds of miscreants returned to the scene and clashed with the protesting Congress workers.