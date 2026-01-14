Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Tripura Sundari Temple on Jan 15, meet Tripura CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on January 15 to visit the revered Tripura Sundari Temple at Udaipur in Gomati district and offer prayers.

Sources in the BJP told India Today NE that Sarma will land at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala at around 4 pm. From the airport, he will proceed directly to the Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, where he will perform puja.

After offering prayers, the Assam Chief Minister is expected to return to Agartala by around 7 pm. He will stay overnight in the state capital and is likely to meet Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha along with senior BJP leaders.

On January 16, Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to depart from Agartala at around 10 am.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in Agartala and Udaipur in view of the high-profile visit, with additional deployment of police personnel and enhanced surveillance measures to ensure smooth movement and safety.