Assam education advisor Debabrata Das appointed Tripura University Vice-Chancellor

The Centre has appointed Dr Debabrata Das, Advisor in the Higher Education Department of the Assam government, as the new Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University in Agartala.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, the appointment has been made by the President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of Tripura University.

Dr Das will hold the post for five years from the date he assumes office or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The order states that the terms and conditions of his service will be governed by the provisions of the Tripura University Act, the University's Statutes and Ordinances, along with other applicable regulations.

The appointment order, dated July 2, 2026, was issued by Deputy Secretary Shreya Bhardwaj and addressed to the Registrar of Tripura University.