Assam exploring power export to Bangladesh through Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today informed that Assam is interested in exploring the sale of its surplus power to Bangladesh through Tripura.

Tripura has already been distributing its surplus electricity to Bangladesh since 2016.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme for the distribution of woollen clothes and blankets in Agartala, the Tripura Chief Minister said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived here yesterday.

“The main discussion was held at the Churaibari check post along the Assam–Tripura border. The road is very narrow on both sides. I have visited the area, and due to the narrow road, it becomes difficult for vehicles to move, creating massive traffic jams. So, I asked him about widening the road,” he said.

Dr. Saha further informed that a second matter discussed was electricity.

“The Assam Chief Minister informed that, like Tripura, Assam is also generating surplus electricity and is keen to export this excess power to Bangladesh. Since Tripura already has an established arrangement for supplying electricity to Bangladesh, Assam has expressed interest in using Tripura as a transmission route for its power export,” Dr. Saha said.

Dr. Saha further added that he briefed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about Tripura’s existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh, which is due for renewal in March this year. He said Tripura remains committed to continuing the supply of electricity to Bangladesh even after March. Following the renewal of the MoU, Assam will also be able to channel its surplus power to Bangladesh through Tripura.