Tripura Police achieved a significant breakthrough in their fight against war on drugs when they seized heroin worth Rs 10 crore and arrested a person who is a resident of Assam, in the Damcherra area under the North District of Tripura.

According to the police, they received information about heroin smuggling, prompting them to increase security in Damcherra since September 01.

Damcherra in Tripura shares an inter-state boundary with Mizoram.



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"We have been conducting special vehicle checks at various checkpoints since August 19, following the directive of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. With prior information, we heightened security, and today, around 10 AM, we detained a Bolero Car in Damcherra," said North Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Subsequently, the police searched the car and seized around 100 small containers of heroin, weighing a total of 1.3 kg.

The market value of this heroin is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. The driver, identified as Khalil Uddin from Karimganj district of Assam, has been arrested, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him, stated the SP.

