Tripura Police have successfully arrested one person from the Churaibari area of North Tripura District who is a resident of Assam and seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakh on Wednesday late night.

Addressing the issue, Bhanupada Chakraborty, the Superintendent of Police for North Tripura District, stated that Officer In Charge Shibu Ranjan Dey of Kadamtala Police Station, acting on a tip-off, detained a person identified as Rushid Ahmed (19) from Patharkandi, Assam.



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"During the interrogation, we seized 437 grams of heroin. Some accomplices were present, but they managed to escape. The estimated market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 40 lakh," he said.

The police discovered a total of 437 grams of heroin divided into 6 packets hidden inside a shoebox.

"In his initial statement to the police, he confessed to bringing the heroin from Patharkandi to transport it to Agartala," he added.