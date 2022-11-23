Targeting the Meghalaya Government over the violence at Assam-Meghalaya border Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed anguish and said that the incident shows Meghalaya Government’s inefficiency in maintaining law and order in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader said that the violent incident exposes the ineptitude of the MDA Government failing its own people. He raised question as to how long the people of Meghalaya should live in fear and insecurity and for how long this injustice will go on.

Abhishek Banerjee even tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Chief Minister has taken Meghalaya for granted.

Prior to this , the TMC leader expressed shock over the unfortunate firing incident at Mukroh and said that his thoughts and prayers are with their families in these difficult times.



Tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.



As per sources, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands. The police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence in which 6 people were killed including one Assam forest guard.