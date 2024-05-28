The body of Munmi Duwara, a 30-year-old meritorious young woman, was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in her rented room at Ganakapatti, Sivasagar. The discovery has sparked widespread concern and speculation.

Munmi Duwara, daughter of Dhiren Duwara from Gaurisagar Charing Dwarapar, was working in the public works department (roads) branch of Charaideo district. She had previously taught as an assistant professor at Down Town University, having earned a gold medal in physics in her final university examination.

The incident came to light around 9 p.m. last night when Munmi did not answer her family's phone calls. Other residents of the rented house, owned by Nandan Saikia, noticed her hanging in the room. The circumstances of her death have raised numerous questions.

Witnesses observed that the body had lime stains on the back and collarbone, and her right leg was found hanging on a chair three feet away from where the body was suspended. Despite the presence of a ceiling fan at a certain height, the public has questioned the plausibility of suicide given the position and condition of the body.

Further mystery surrounds the fact that Munmi's strong and tall frame did not cause her to come down from her hanging position even though her leg was slightly resting on part of the chair. Additionally, hair stains were found on her ankles, knees, and elbows, while plastic paint marks were present in every room of the three-storey business-based apartment.

The police magistrate arrived at the scene and ordered the body to be sent to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. The results of this examination are eagerly awaited as the public and authorities seek to understand the true nature of Munmi Duwara's tragic death.