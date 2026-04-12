Assam Rifles and DRI seize Rs 16 crore Yaba tablets in Tripura bust, one held

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence led to the seizure of a large consignment of narcotics and the arrest of a suspected trafficker in Tripura on April 11.

Acting on specific intelligence, security personnel intercepted a Mahindra pick-up vehicle in the Teliamura area of Khowai district. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of nearly 2,00,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore in the illegal market.

The accused, identified as Raju Deb (44) from Jalilpur in West Tripura, was taken into custody at the scene.

Officials said the individual, along with the seized narcotics and the vehicle, has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and legal action.

Yaba trafficking has surged across Northeast India, fuelling addiction and crime in border regions. This haul disrupts a key supply line and signals tighter vigilance against such networks.

Assam Rifles reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with DRI to curb narcotics and safeguard the area.