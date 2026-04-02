Assam Rifles conducts drone training for Central Industrial Security Force personnel in Tripura's Agartala

The Assam Rifles conducted a comprehensive drone awareness and training session for personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force in Tripura's Agartala, according to an official release.

The session, held at the Assam Rifles ground on April 1, saw experts briefing participants on various types of drones, their capabilities, and associated security implications.

With the growing use of drones in both civilian and security domains, the training aimed to familiarise CISF personnel with emerging challenges posed by unmanned aerial systems and equip them with the skills needed to respond effectively.

Officials said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness and strengthen coordination among security forces in dealing with evolving technological threats.