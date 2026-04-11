Assam Rifles conducts multi-agency security exercise at Agartala airport

The Assam Rifles conducted a multi-agency training exercise at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura's Agartala on April 11 , in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to enhance coordination, preparedness and response among security agencies deployed at the airport.



The exercise was aimed at strengthening inter-agency synergy and improving the operational readiness of personnel responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure. During the training, Assam Rifles personnel shared their expertise in security drills, response protocols and coordinated action during emergency situations, enabling participating agencies to refine their response mechanisms.



The joint exercise provided a valuable platform for personnel from various agencies to practise coordinated drills, exchange best practices and enhance situational awareness in addressing potential security threats. Such initiatives are crucial for ensuring a swift and effective response to any contingencies at vital installations like airports.



Officials stated that the exercise reaffirmed the commitment of the Assam Rifles and the CISF to maintaining robust security and seamless coordination among agencies tasked with protecting key national assets.



The Assam Rifles, operating under the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), continues to play a pivotal role in assisting civil administration and sister security agencies in capacity building and preparedness to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.