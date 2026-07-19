Assam Rifles, customs seize contraband worth Rs 2.24 lakh in Tripura; two held

In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Department of Customs, recovered contraband worth approximately Rs 2.24 lakh during a joint operation in Mungiakami village of Khowai district, Tripura. Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The operation was conducted by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles and Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting on the information, the joint team launched the operation during the evening hours and successfully recovered 1,000 bottles of Eskuf Syrup suspected to be part of an illegal consignment.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the Department of Customs for further legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful operation reflects the effective coordination between Assam Rifles and civil enforcement agencies in combating illegal activities and strengthening security measures in the border areas of the Northeast.