Assam Rifles, customs seize yaba tablets worth Rs 14 crore in Tripura

A major blow was dealt to drug trafficking networks as a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Customs officials led to the seizure of over 1.4 lakh Yaba tablets in Tripura on July 21.

The contraband, with an estimated international market value of Rs 14 crore, was discovered during a thorough search of an Ashok Leyland truck bearing registration number TR‑01‑AR‑1754.

The vehicle was intercepted based on specific intelligence, and the driver was taken into custody on the spot.

Authorities confirmed that both the seized narcotics and the apprehended individual have been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal action.