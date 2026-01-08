Assam rifles destroy Rs 36 crore ganja crop in Tripura, seize drugs and counterfeit goods across northeast

A coordinated crackdown by Assam Rifles and multiple enforcement agencies led to the destruction of a large illegal ganja plantation in Tripura, alongside major seizures of narcotics and counterfeit goods in separate operations across the Northeast.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles carried out an operation in the Dhanpur, Induria, Kacchakhala and Dhanmura areas, about 66 km south of Agartala, officials said on January 7. The drive was conducted jointly with the Border Security Force, Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles and the Forest Department.

Around six lakh young ganja plants spread across nearly 200 acres were uprooted and destroyed. Authorities estimated the market value of the contraband at approximately Rs 36 crore. An official release said the operation underscored sustained vigilance and inter-agency coordination to curb illegal cultivation and related crime.

In a separate joint action on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department recovered counterfeit cigarettes worth about RS 34 lakh from a godown in Silchar. The consignment was allegedly being routed through Silchar for wider distribution within the state. Officials said the seizure was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt counterfeit supply chains in the region.

Earlier, a major narcotics haul was made in Mizoram when the Assam Rifles, working with the Mizoram Police, recovered 11.062 kg of methamphetamine tablets near the Indo-Myanmar border. The joint team acted on credible intelligence in the Kaifang area of Saitual district, detecting suspicious movement before conducting a search that led to the recovery.

The drugs, valued at Rs 33.186 crore in the international market, along with a vehicle, were handed over to Mizoram Police, Saitual, for further investigation and legal action.