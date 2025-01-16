Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Police and Tripura Forest Service (TFS), conducted a meticulously planned operation in the early hours of 16 January and destroyed cannabis plants worth Rs 3.5 crores.

The operation targeted extensive cannabis plantations in the Kathalia area, under Jatrapur Police Station, Tripura.

Assam Rifles officials said that covering approximately 110 acres (44.5 hectares), the operation resulted in the destruction of an estimated 90,000 cannabis plants, valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the illicit market.

“This large-scale crackdown reflects the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to combat the drug menace and protect the region from its harmful effects. The success of this mission was made possible through the crucial support of the local administration, highlighting the significance of a collaborative approach in addressing drug-related challenges. This operation marks a critical step toward fostering a drug-free environment and safeguarding the community’s future”, said Assam Rifles officials.



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