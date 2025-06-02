The Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Tripura launched a joint operation against narcotics smuggling, recovering 70,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura of Tripura's Khowai district on June 1 morning.

The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 7 crore in the international market.

The contraband was being carried in a WagonR bearing registration number TR 01-BL-0337.

Two individuals were apprehended during the operation namely Shamal Majumdar, resident of West Tripura, Tripura and Malaya Debnath, resident of North Tripura District.

Apprehended individuals, along with the recovered narcotics, were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation underscores Assam Rifles’ continued efforts in combating drug trafficking and maintaining security in the region.