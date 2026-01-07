Assam Rifles, DRI seize gold and cash worth over Rs 21 crore in Tripura

Security agencies recovered gold biscuits and a large amount of unaccounted cash during a joint operation in Tripura, dealing a blow to suspected smuggling networks operating in the region.

Assam Rifles, working with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), conducted the operation in the Shantipara and Dhaleshwar areas of Agartala after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

Officials said the team seized gold biscuits weighing about 14 kilograms, with an estimated value of nearly Rs 19 crore. Unaccounted Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.87 crore was also recovered during the operation.

According to a statement issued by Assam Rifles, the seizure “underscores the effective coordination and swift action” taken by the two agencies in targeting organised smuggling activities in the region. The force added that such networks have been under close watch following a series of intelligence-led operations.

After the recovery, the seized gold and cash were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and for initiating legal proceedings under existing laws, officials said.