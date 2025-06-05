In the aftermath of the recent devastating floods across Tripura and parts of West Manipur, Assam Rifles has launched a series of proactive health interventions to combat the looming threat of disease outbreaks. As stagnant water and rising humidity raise the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses and sanitation-related concerns, the paramilitary force has stepped in as a first line of defense to safeguard public health.

On June 5, Assam Rifles conducted a large-scale fogging operation across flood-affected regions in Chandrapur and Resham Bagan under Sadar Sub-Division, West Tripura. Executed in coordination with local civil authorities, the operation aims to suppress the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya that typically surge in the wake of floods.

In another impactful humanitarian gesture, a medical camp was organized in Dologaon Bazar, Kailashahar (Unakoti District), where 120 displaced civilians received medical screenings and essential treatment. Among them was a 40-year-old unconscious woman, Mausami, who was brought to the camp in critical condition. Quick response by the Assam Rifles’ medical team successfully stabilized her condition, reaffirming their role as frontline responders in emergencies.

Simultaneously in West Manipur, medical camps were organized in flood-ravaged areas including Kamranga, Chotabekra (Jiribam District), and Tatbung (Tamenglong District). These camps provided health screenings and medicines to 184 flood-affected individuals, while five families received essential rations free of cost, easing their post-disaster recovery.

The efforts by Assam Rifles have drawn widespread appreciation for their swift, compassionate, and well-coordinated actions. Their continued dedication in the face of natural calamities reinforces their enduring legacy as the “Sentinels of the North East.”