In a significant anti-smuggling operation, the Assam Rifles intercepted and seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 5.1 crores near the Chandrapur area in Agartala, Tripura.





Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the troops launched a targeted operation, successfully recovering 170 cartons of banned foreign cigarettes suspected to have been smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border.





Following the seizure, the contraband was promptly handed over to officials of the Customs Department for further investigation and appropriate legal proceedings.





A senior official from Assam Rifles stated that the operation reflects their ongoing efforts to combat illegal cross-border trade and protect India’s economic security. The force remains committed to maintaining strict vigilance in border areas, particularly in smuggling-prone zones across the northeastern region.





The seizure not only marks a major success in curbing contraband influx but also highlights the strategic importance of intelligence-driven, coordinated operations along the international border.