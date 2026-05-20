Assam Rifles, Indian Army conduct joint flood relief exercise in Tripura to boost disaster response

Assam Rifles and the Indian Army have carried out a two-day Joint Flood Relief Training exercise in Tripura to strengthen coordination and improve operational preparedness for disaster response during flood situations in the state.

The exercise was organised to enhance disaster management capabilities and ensure smooth execution of rescue and relief operations during natural calamities. Troops from both forces participated in joint drills focusing on flood response mechanisms, rescue procedures and emergency coordination.

Officials said the training aimed to strengthen synergy, readiness and interoperability between Assam Rifles and the Indian Army so that both forces can respond swiftly and effectively during flood-related emergencies.

Personnel practised standard operating procedures and utilised common equipment and operational protocols to ensure uniformity in execution during real-time disaster situations.

The exercise also focused on improving coordination between security agencies involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Officials said the initiative has further strengthened preparedness levels and reaffirmed the commitment of security forces to extend timely support to civil authorities and protect lives during emergencies and natural disasters.

Tripura frequently faces flood-related challenges during the monsoon season, making coordinated disaster response mechanisms critical for effective relief and rescue operations.