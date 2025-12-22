Assam Rifles mentors NCC cadets from Dima Hasao for Republic Day camp selection

In a moment of pride for Assam’s Dima Hasao district, two National Cadet Corps (NCC) girl cadets from Haflong Government College have been selected to participate in the prestigious Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026, marking a significant achievement for the region.

Senior Under Officer Archana Chetri and Senior Under Officer Sangeeta Kemparai earned their selection after successfully clearing a rigorous and highly competitive process that identifies the finest NCC cadets from across the country. Their achievement reflects months of disciplined training, dedication and perseverance.

The cadets were mentored by trained instructors from Assam Rifles, whose guidance and support played a crucial role in shaping their performance. The achievement stands as a testament to the Assam Rifles’ sustained commitment not only to operational excellence but also to nurturing talent and empowering youth in remote and aspirational regions.

Selection for the Republic Day Camp is widely regarded as the pinnacle of achievement for NCC cadets, offering an opportunity to represent their state and institution on a national platform during the country’s most significant ceremonial event.

Officials noted that Assam Rifles continues to play a multifaceted role in the Northeast—extending beyond security responsibilities to actively contribute to social development, youth empowerment and capacity building, particularly among young women.

As the two cadets prepare to march along Kartavya Path in New Delhi, they carry with them the aspirations of their families and the pride of Dima Hasao. Their journey is expected to inspire many young girls across the district and the wider region to pursue excellence through discipline, service and determination.