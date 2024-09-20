Assam Rifles, in a coordinated operation with the Tripura Police Department, seized 90,000 YABA tablets in the Teliamura sub-division of Tripura's Khowai district on September 19.

According to Assam Rifles, the operation also resulted in the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of a Tata Truck.

Following a tip-off, Assam Rifles swiftly launched the operation, which culminated in the seizure of the contraband and the subsequent handover of the apprehended individual and the vehicle to the Police Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The recovered Yaba tablets are valued at approximately Rs 14.4 crore in the international market.