Assam Rifles seize 9,500 Yaba tablets worth Rs 38 lakh in Tripura, one held

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Tripura Police, seized 9,500 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 38 lakh in Kanchanpur area of North Tripura district on August 31.

The operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs received by Assam Rifles regarding the movement of narcotics in the area. Acting on the information, personnel from Assam Rifles and Tripura Police launched a joint operation in Kanchanpur and intercepted a person suspected of being involved in transporting the contraband.

During the operation, the security forces recovered 9,500 Yaba tablets from the suspected carrier. A motorcycle, which the forces suspect was being used to transport the narcotics, was also seized.

Following the seizure, the recovered tablets, the apprehended person and the motorcycle were handed over to Kanchanpur Police. Further investigation is being carried out to establish the source of the narcotics, their intended destination and the involvement of others in the alleged trafficking network.

The seizure is another operation by security agencies in the Northeast against the illegal movement of narcotic substances. Assam Rifles and state police forces have been conducting joint operations and increasing surveillance in areas considered vulnerable to drug trafficking.

Authorities have been stepping up enforcement measures to disrupt narcotics networks and prevent the movement of drugs through the region. The latest seizure is part of these continuing efforts to curb drug trafficking and strengthen security in the Northeast.