The Assam Rifles seized contraband items including cannabis and heroin worth Rs 52.88 crores from Tripura, Assam and Manipur in 2023-24.

A senior official said that the Assam Rifles, in coordination with state agencies, successfully carried out multiple operations in the year 2023-2024 to seize contraband substances, including ganja/marijuana worth Rs 52.88887 crores approximately.



“The official said that the this year’s seizure was double than last year due to the better and improved coordination with other security agencies. Additionally, major operations were also undertaken which led to destruction of cannabis plants worth crores of rupees in the state. These actions align with Chief Minister's vision of making Tripura "Nasha Mukt”, said the official.

The official further said that from Tripura 6244.72 kgs of cannabis and heroin worth Rs 30.29 crores seized, from Assam 1026.80 kg worth Rs 18.49 Crores and from Manipur 487.087 grams worth Rs 4.10 Crore.

Apart from this, the official also informed that a total of 55 awareness lectures on drug abuse with an outreach to 1200 people have been organised for locals at various different locations in the past year.

“The lectures were organised to cultivate awareness about social, mental, physical and psychological effects of drug abuse. Assam Rifles have been conducting these informative lectures to raise awareness and educate the community on the pressing issue of substance abuse. The lectures cover a range of topics including the impact of drug abuse on individuals and communities' strategies for prevention and intervention, available treatment options and recovery resources”, he said.