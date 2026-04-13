Assam Rifles seize cough syrups of Rs 40 lakh in Tripura

In a continued effort to curb illegal narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Customs officials, successfully recovered a large consignment of banned cough syrup in Tripura.



Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Agartala in the general area of Taranagar, approximately 20 km North-East of Agartala on 13 April.



During the operation, the team recovered 140 cases of Codeine-based cough syrup, suspected to be intended for illegal distribution. The total value of the seized consignment is estimated to be approximately Rs 40 lakh.



The recovered items have been handed over to the Customs Department, Agartala for further legal proceedings. Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring a drug-free society in the region.







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