Assam Rifles seize drugs worth over Rs 38 crore in Tripura and Mizoram operations

Assam Rifles, working with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, has carried out a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations across Tripura and Mizoram, leading to the seizure of drugs valued at more than Rs 38 crore and the arrest of multiple suspects.

Late on January 24, security personnel intercepted a Tata truck on National Highway 8 in Khowai district, Tripura, acting on specific intelligence inputs. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 1,60,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 16 crore.

One person, a resident of Sribhumi district in Assam, was arrested. The truck used for transportation was seized, and further investigation is underway.

Another operation was conducted earlier in Champhai district of Mizoram following credible intelligence on cross-border drug movement. At Ngur village, troops stopped a person riding a Kenbo motorcycle. A detailed search resulted in the seizure of 2.2 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 6.6 crore. The accused, identified as Lalhmangaihzuala, was taken into custody and later handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for legal proceedings.

A third seizure was made earlier in the week when Assam Rifles intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler in the same district. The rider and pillion fled on being challenged. A subsequent search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of 2.057 kg of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 15.42 crore, along with a mobile phone. The recovered items were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

According to officials, these operations underline Assam Rifles’ sustained focus on dismantling drug trafficking networks in the Northeast, particularly ahead of Republic Day, when security across the region remains on high alert.