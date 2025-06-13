In a swift and decisive operation against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with representatives of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), successfully seized approximately 195 kg of marijuana from the general area of Taranagar, Agartala, during the early hours of 12 June.

The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 30 lakhs in the local market.

As per Assam Rifles, this operation underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the region and to safeguard the youth from the perils of narcotics abuse.

"This successful interdiction is part of the sustained efforts by Assam Rifles to curb illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border and uphold national security. Assam Rifles continues to maintain a high level of vigilance to disrupt the activities of smuggling networks operating in the Northeast", said Assam Rifles.



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