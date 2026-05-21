Assam Rifles seized morphine worth Rs 18 lakh in Agartala, one held

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, recovered approximately 180 grams of morphine valued at around Rs 18 lakh from the Railway Station area in Agartala under West Tripura district on May 20.



During the operation, one individual identified as Arun Kumar Chakma was apprehended in connection with the seizure.



Officials stated that the recovered contraband along with the accused has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.



The successful operation once again highlights the continued efforts of Assam Rifles in combating narcotics trafficking and maintaining security and law and order in the region.